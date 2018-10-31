Documentary Film on Sex Slavery Victims to be Screened in LA

Photo : YONHAP News

A documentary film about victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery will be screened in Los Angeles next week.According to the Korean American Forum of California on Friday, several groups will jointly sponsor the screening of "The Apology," including the Japan-U.S. Feminist Network for Decolonization and the Progressive Asian Network for Action.The movie will be shown Thursday at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center located in Little Tokyo, the Japanese street in downtown LA."The Apology" came out in 2016 and is directed by Toronto-based Tiffany Hsiung. It tells the story of three former comfort women — one Korean, one Chinese and one from the Philippines — who were forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese military during World War Two.The film will also be screened in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday and in Seattle early next month.The screening comes as the mayor of Osaka is continuing to demand that San Francisco takes down a statue commemorating victims of Japan's war crime.