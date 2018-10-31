N. Korea Pressures S. Korea to Drop out of New UN Resolution

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media has warned that South Korea needs to carefully consider the catastrophic consequences of its move to vote for a new human rights resolution at the United Nations.The North's propaganda Web site Uriminzokkiri said on Sunday that it is shockeding that the South Korean government is expressing its intent to vote for the resolution against North Korea.The site criticized that Seoul is about to join the UN Security Council's move to adopt a criminal document that viciously insults the North's supreme leader and system right after promising to open a new era of cooperation and reconciliation in the inter-Korean summit in September.It threatened that the peace efforts between the two sides could go to waste at any time if Seoul goes ahead with its support for the resolution.South Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said last month that Seoul will not withdraw from the vote to adopt the new resolution.