S. Korea's Ability to Create Jobs Expected to Hit 9-Year Low

The South Korean economy's ability to create new jobs is expected to fall to the lowest level in nine years this year.According to the Bank of Korea's estimate on Sunday, the Korean economy's gross domestic product (GDP) elasticity is expected to post point-11 this year, the lowest since 2009.The estimate would represent a sharp decrease from point-39 last year and point-72 in 2014.The GDP elasticity of employment, which shows how many jobs are created for industrial sector growth, is calculated by dividing on-year growth in job creation with the real economic growth rate during a set period of time.Higher numbers represent more employment versus industrial growth, while lower figures are signs that fewer openings are available despite gains.The downward trend is attributed to reduced corporate investment and employment amid growing uncertainties, and the nation's economic growth being centered on industries that are highly automated and do not require a lot of workers.