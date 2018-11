Photo : YONHAP News

Olympic gold medalist Choi Min-jeong has won a gold medal at the short track speed skating world championships in the United States.Choi claimed her first gold of the season in the women's 1,500-meter at the International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Salt Lake City on Saturday.Choi crossed the finish line at two minutes 20-point-859 seconds in the 15-hundred meter final, edging out her teammate Kim Ji-yoo.