Samsung to Launch Foldable Phone in First Half of 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics plans to launch a foldable phone in the first half of next year, with the initial production likely be over one million units.Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung's IT and Mobile Communications division, told reporters in San Francisco that he cannot predict a specific date, but the foldable phone will certainly hit shelves in the first half of next year.He said that the initial production of the new device will be over one million, adding Samsung showed during its recent Developers Conference that it successfully developed the technology of a foldable phone on a commercial scale.Koh said that the only thing left for the firm to do is to enable its user interface on the new device.