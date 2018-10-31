Finance Minister Nominee Says to Implement Income-led Growth Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister nominee Hong Nam-ki said that he will work to implement the government's income-led growth policy rather than argue against calls for abandoning the policy.Hong made the remarks on Friday to reporters, saying that if unintended problems arise in the process of implementing the policy, the government could adjust and complement the policy.Regarding calls for adjusting the pace of increasing minimum wage, the nominee said that he believes the pace has already been adjusted, because President Moon Jae-in said it would be difficult to keep his election pledge to raise the minimum wage to ten-thousand won by 2020.As for the economy, Hong projected that economic conditions will not improve quickly, but disagreed to assess the current conditions as a recession or crisis.