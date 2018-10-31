S. Korean Air Force to Receive First Refueling Tanker Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Air Force is set to receive its first aerial refueling tanker on Monday.A military official said on Sunday that the Air Force's first tanker will arrive at Gimhae Air Base in South Gyeongsang Province on Monday and go through an acceptance inspection for a month before being put into operation next month.The 59-meter-long, 60-meter-wide tanker can carry up to 108 tons of fuel and is expected to permit fighters to stay airborne about an hour longer than at present.The Air Force plans to introduce three more tankers next year, all of them built by Europe's Airbus Defence and Space.