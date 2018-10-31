US, Russia Discuss Situation on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov have discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula.The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that the phone talks were held at the request of the U.S.The ministry said the two sides exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and agreed to continue contact to seek a comprehensive resolution of problems in the region.The two sides are also thought to have discussed their differences on easing sanctions on Pyongyang. Russia is calling for an easing of sanctions, while the U.S. says they will remain in place until the North gives up its nuclear program.