Two Koreas Begin Destroying 20 Front-line Guard Posts

South and North Korea began destroying ten front-line guard posts on either side of the inter-Korean border on Monday as part of joint efforts to disarm the area by the end of this month.In accordance with their military agreement signed on September 19th, the two sides have already completed the withdrawal of troops and firearms from 22 guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas.The two sides agreed to preserve two demilitarized guard posts -- one on either side.Work to verify the outcome of destroying the guard posts will begin next month.Army Chief of Staff General Kim Yong-woo visited the site on Monday and said the dismantlement is a symbolic move to build trust and to prevent accidental clashes.