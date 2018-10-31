Pence: US to Continue Unprecedented Pressure on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said in a contribution to the Washington Post on Friday that the United States will continue to exert "unprecedented diplomatic and economic pressure" on North Korea.He said the U.S.' resolve has brought the North to the negotiating table, and the U.S. calls on all Indo-Pacific nations to maintain the pressure campaign, including sanctions, until they achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said on Friday that Washington will maintain strict enforcement of UN Security Council resolutions to keep pressure on Pyongyang. He added China's cooperation would help produce a meaningful breakthrough in efforts to realize the North's denuclearization. He was speaking at a joint news conference following the annual U.S.-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue in Washington.