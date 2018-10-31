Alibaba Sets New Singles' Day Record in Sales

Photo : KBS News

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding posted 213-point-five billion yuan or about 35 trillion won in sales on Sunday during its 24-hour online retail frenzy Singles' Day.According to Chinese online media The Paper on Monday, annual sales marked a 26-point-nine percent increase from the previous record of 168-point-two billion yuan set last year.Singles' Day, also called "Double 11" is the world's biggest online sales event.Sales of South Korean goods climbed two notches to rank third after Japan and the U.S. South Korea placed third in 2016, but slipped to fifth last year due to diplomatic disputes with China over the deployment of the U.S. THAAD antimissile system.