Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Vows to Support Finance Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Newly appointed presidential chief of staff for economic policy Kim Soo-hyun has stressed that he will fully support Finance Minister designate Hong Nam-ki to ensure a unified front.Kim said during a news conference Sunday that Finance Minister Hong will be the sole control tower of handling and managing economic issues and they will work as one team.Kim, who succeeds Jang Ha-sung, said that the nation should overcome rising income inequality, a low birthrate and slow economic growth by taking an integrated approach combining economic and social policies.As for the economic conditions, Kim said that downward pressure and external uncertainties are certainly increasing, but the government will produce all possible measures to address them.