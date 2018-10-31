Prosecution Questions Former Judge over Judicial Power Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution is looking into allegations that the Supreme Court under former Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae illegally interfered in a lawsuit over the top court's decision not to reappoint a liberal judge.The Seoul Central District Court on Sunday summoned and questioned former Justice Party lawmaker Seo Ki-ho, who was a judge of the Seoul Northern District Court.Ahead of questioning, Seo told reporters that the top court's judicial power abuse started when it decided not to reappoint him in order to control the court. He said since then, Yang and senior judges meddled in high-profile trials and used them as bargaining chips to gain favors from the presidential office.In January 2012, Seo posted messages on his Facebook critical of the government's crackdown on users of the social network service, using some controversial expressions against then President Lee Myung-bak.A month later, the Supreme Court concluded that Seo was unfit to continue to sit on the bench due to exceptionally poor performance over the past decade.Under South Korean law, judges have their job performance reviewed by the Supreme Court every ten years, and those considered unfit for the job are dismissed. It is highly unusual for an incumbent judge to fail to be reappointed by the top court in South Korea.Seo was elected as a lawmaker by proportional representation in the same year and filed a suit against the ruling, but lost the case in March 2017.