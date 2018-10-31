Moon to Embark on Trip for Regional Forums, Summits

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will embark on a trip to Singapore and Papua New Guinea on Tuesday to attend major regional gatherings and hold summit meetings with global leaders.The presidential office said on Monday that during the six-day visit, President Moon will enhance the nation's relations with Southeast Asian nations and secure global support for efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.The president will first visit Singapore from Tuesday to Friday to attend the Korea-ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the East Asia Summit.During the summits, the president will explain Seoul’s “New Southern Policy,” which aims to greatly improve diplomatic and economic ties with South and Southeast Asian countries.After wrapping up his four-day trip in Singapore, Moon will head to Papua New Guinea to attend the 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.At the meeting held under the theme of “Harnessing Inclusive Opportunities, Embracing Digital Future,” Moon plans to present his vision on inclusive economic growth.The South Korean president is also seeking bilateral summits with key leaders on the sidelines of meetings in a bid to boost friendly and cooperative ties.Moon is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.