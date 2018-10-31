Two Koreas to Hold Second Meeting on Joint Road Survey

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea will hold a second meeting of their joint road research group on Monday in the North's border city of Gaesong.Five ranking officials from South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport will meet with eight North Korean delegates.During the meeting at the liaison office, the two Koreas will discuss various agenda items, including schedules for a joint survey of cross-border roads on the Donghae line along the east coast.The joint road research group held its first meeting on August 13th and conducted a week-long survey of roads between Gaesong and Pyongyang, but failed to schedule a joint survey for roads on the Donghae line.