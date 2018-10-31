Transport of Exam Papers for College Scholastic Ability Test Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

With just three days left until the annual college entrance exam, distribution of the exam papers and answer sheets started nationwide on Monday.The Education Ministry said that the exam papers and answer sheets will be transported to all 86 districts across the nation, and will be moved to about 12-hundred test sites on the day of the College Scholastic Ability Test, or CSAT, on Thursday.About 400 people will be responsible for transporting the test papers, with police guarding the transport vehicles.A total of 594-thousand-924 people will take the test, about 14-hundred more than last year.