Police Hand over Case on Leak of Exam Papers to Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

Police probing allegations that a teacher leaked exam questions for his twin daughters have handed over the case to the prosecution.The Suseo Police Station announced on Monday that it forwarded the case involving the teacher, identified only by his surname Hyun, who was arrested last week. He will face prosecutors’ questioning behind bars while his daughters will be grilled without detention.Hyun, who was in charge of administrative affairs at Sookmyung Girls' High School in southern Seoul, is accused of stealing exam questions and answers for his daughters, who are pupils at the school, five times between June of last year and July of this year.Police said that through raiding Hyun’s home and office, they found a variety of evidence which supports the allegations, such as memos and mobile phones. The father and the daughters deny the allegations.Police had launched an investigation into the latest case on August 31st after receiving a request from the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.Suspicions against Hyun arose when his daughters wrote the same wrong answers for some of the questions on the exams, and shot up to the top ranks unusually quickly considering their previous assessment marks.