S. Korean Abducted in Libya in July in Good Health

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Some 130 days have passed since a South Korean was abducted by armed forces in Libya. The abductors have yet to make any demands, raising questions about their motives. The Foreign Ministry on Monday revealed that the man is reported to be in good health.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul told reporters on Monday that Libyan authorities have confirmed an abducted South Korean is currently safely detained at a location in the southern part of Libya and is in good health.The official, however, stopped short of providing further details in consideration of the safety of the detainee, only saying various efforts are under way for the man’s release.The South Korean and three Filipinos were working at a water project site in the western region of Libya, when they were abducted by an unidentified militia group on July sixth.The militants have not made any contact since taking the man captive, raising questions about what their demands might be.Seoul has been in contact with Libyan officials to urge active efforts for the detainee to be freed.Last month, South Korea ordered all 30 of its nationals residing in Libya to leave the country by this Saturday.Those who fail to leave before the deadline will likely face penalties, such as getting their passports revoked.The Foreign Ministry official said the government will cooperate with local authorities for a smooth evacuation.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.