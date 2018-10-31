Menu Content

Unification Ministry Approves Visits By 7 N. Korean Officials This Week

Write: 2018-11-12 14:01:36Update: 2018-11-12 15:08:36

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Ministry has approved a visit to the South by seven North Korean officials.

Ri Jong-hyok, vice chairman of the Korean Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, and Kim Song-hye, director of the United Front Department's tactical office, are among the North Korean delegates planning to visit a forum in Goyang.

Gyeonggi Province and the Asia-Pacific Exchange Association are hosting the event, dealing with issues of Asia-Pacific peace and prosperity.

Unification Ministry Spokesperson Baik Tae-hyun said there are no plans for a government-level meeting with the North Korean officials, but didn't rule out the possibility either.
