LKP Promises Successful Reform after Firing Jun

Photo : YONHAP News

The Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is mired in the aftermath of firing Jun Won-tchack, who had joined the main opposition's efforts to regain public support.During an emergency committee meeting on Monday, LKP's interim leader Kim Byoung-joon sought to defend the decision to remove the controversial conservative lawyer last week.Kim said he could not accept the possibility of the party's reform efforts being caricatured, promising a successful reform of the party without Jun.Following his appointment last month, Jun made reform suggestions seen by some as radical, including hosting a debate on who's responsible for the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.Jun also opposed party’s plan to hold a national convention early next year.The conservative opinion leader was appointed last month to lead a party organization that has the power to nominate heads of the the main opposition's local chapters.Jun is scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday to provide his account of the current situation.