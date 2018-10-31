Defense Chief: Some 4,600 Mines and Other Explosives Destroyed in DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo told lawmakers Monday 636 mines have been destroyed on the North Korean side of the Joint Security Area as part of a North-South military agreement.He says no mines were found on the South Korean side during the 20-day operation that ended October 20th.Jeong said the two sides withdrew their guard posts, personnel and arms from the JSA following the completion of the demining work.The minister said some four-thousand mines and other explosives were demolished in Cheorwon County, Gangwon Province ahead of the two Koreas' joint excavation of the remains of soldiers killed during the Korean War.