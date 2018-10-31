Economy KOSDAQ Plunges 2.40% Monday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell five-point-65 points, or point-27 percent on Monday. It closed the day at two-thousand-80-point-44.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ plunged 16-point-47 points, or two-point-40 percent, on foreign and institutional sales. It closed the day at 670-point-82.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-133-point-nine won.