KOSDAQ Plunges 2.40% Monday
Write: 2018-11-12 15:48:13 / Update: 2018-11-12 15:48:26
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell five-point-65 points, or point-27 percent on Monday. It closed the day at two-thousand-80-point-44.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ plunged 16-point-47 points, or two-point-40 percent, on foreign and institutional sales. It closed the day at 670-point-82.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-133-point-nine won.
