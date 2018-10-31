Seoul City to Increase Public Transportation on College Entrance Exam Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's all-important nationwide college entrance exams are Thursday, and special measures are in place to ensure students get to their testing venues on time.The Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to increase public transportation and dispatch 790 emergency transportation vehicles.Morning rush hour operation on city subways is set to be extended by two hours, and additional intra-city buses and taxis will be on the roads.Some two-thousand-800 public servants and civilian volunteers in 790 emergency vehicles will be dispatched to help escort students who come late to their venues.The city government has also instructed district offices and affiliates to push their opening time an hour later to 10 a.m. in order to reduce traffic congestion.