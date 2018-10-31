Parties Agree to Swiftly Pass Bill on Toughening Punishment on Drunk Driving

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling and opposition parties have agreed to expedite the passage of a bill toughening the punishment of drunk drivers.The bill calls for stricter standards of blood alcohol level measurement and harsh sentences, including the possibility of life imprisonment or even the death penalty, in cases where a fatality is involved.More than 100 ruling and opposition lawmakers co-authored the bill after a 22-year-old soldier was struck by a drunk driver in Busan in September.That victim,Yoon Chang-ho, died last week after a month in a coma.