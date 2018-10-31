Moon: Pungsan Dog from N. Korea Gaves Birth to 6 Puppies

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says one of the dogs he received as a present from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has given birth to six puppies.He posted on Twitter Monday that the female named Gomi had three male and three female puppies on Friday and they all look healthy.Kim gave Moon the pair of Pungsan-breed dogs, a male and female, during September's inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.Moon noted that since the gestation period of dogs is about two months, Gomi must have arrived in South Korea pregnant.