Labor Union Willing to Attend 3-Way Talks over GM Korea's Spin-off Plan

Photo : KBS News

The labor union of General Motors(GM) Korea says it is willing to accept the company’s second-largest shareholder’s proposal to hold tripartite talks with management over the automaker’s controversial spin-off plan.The GM Korea chapter of the Korean Metal Workers' Union ensured on Monday, however, that it will only accept the Korea Development Bank(KDB)’s proposal on the condition that it reveals the details of its agreement early this year with the management on how to normalize the company.The labor union said once the three-party talks are held, it will actively voice its demand but also expressed skepticism that the tripartite dialogue will only be used to endorse the management’s plan.The union also criticized the KDB for excluding the union from normalization talks with management and for not vetoing the management’s spin-off plan. It called for close discussions between them in the future.Last month, GM Korea's shareholders approved the establishment of GM Korea Technical Center, an arm that will be separate from the company’s manufacturing units. Its workers suspect the move is a precursor to the U.S. automaker’s eventual departure from the local market and to massive restructuring and layoffs.