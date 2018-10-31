Air Force's First Aerial Refueling Tanker Arrives in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The first aerial refueling tanker for South Korea's Air Force arrived in the country on Monday.The tanker aircraft is anticipated to drastically increase the operational radius of Korean fighter jets.An Air Force official said the first tanker arrived at Gimhae Air Base at around 2 p.m. and will undergo an acceptance evaluation for one month before being deployed next month.The tanker is an A330 MRTT model built by European firm Airbus Defence and Space. Seoul will introduce three more next year. The total cost for all four is estimated at around one-point-five trillion won.The tankers will increase South Korean combat planes' air operation time by more than one hour.