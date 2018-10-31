BTS Wins Best Group, Song at People's Choice Awards

South Korean K-pop group BTS has won the most titles at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards.According to U.S. media outlets, BTS took home top honors for best group, song, music video and social celebrity of 2018 at the annual awards’ ceremony in Santa Monica in the U.S. state of California on Sunday.The People's Choice Awards is the only major awards choosing its winners entirely based on fan votes.In the the best group category, BTS beat Twenty One Pilots, Panic!At the Disco, 5 Seconds of Summer and Super Junior.The title track, IDOL, for the group’s repackaged abum, “Love Yourself: Answer,” was chosen as the song of the year over Ariana Gande’s "No Tears Left to Cry," Shawn Mendes’ "In My Blood," Selena Gomez’s "Back to You," Cardi B's "Bad Bunny" and J Balvin’s "I Like It."Last month, the seven-member group became the first K-pop act to win the Favorite Social Artist award at the American Music Awards(AMA).