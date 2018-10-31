Opposition Boycotts Bipartisan Cooperation over Key Economic Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition bloc is boycotting negotiations on bipartisan cooperation in protest of President Moon Jae-in’s recent appointees for top economic posts.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party were slated to hold working-level talks with the ruling Democratic Party on Monday to follow through with agreements reached during last week’s meeting among the government and the rival parties.However, the deputy floor leaders of the two opposition parties held a joint press conference in the day to take issue with the government’s moves to stick with major economic policies, as indicated by the recent reshuffle of the finance minister and the presidential chief of staff for policy.The two opposition representatives declared they will not participate in working-level negotiations until the government reflects on its decision and takes responsible measures.In response, DP policy-maker Kim Tae-nyeon expressed regret over the opposition parties’ unilateral move and argued the ruling party was faithfully preparing to discuss the swift passage of bills that affect people's livelihood.