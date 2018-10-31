S. Korea Shows No Intention to Stop Joint Marine Drill with US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Defense Ministry says it has no intention to suspend its ongoing annual joint Marine exercise with the United States.Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo reiterated the position at a regular media briefing on Monday, when asked about North Korea’s criticism against the "Korea Marine Exercise Program," or KMEP.Choi refuted a claim by the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, that the resumption of the exercise amounts to a violation of inter-Korean military agreements. She stressed that it is a defensive drill and will continue to be staged this year.From Monday of last week, the South Korean Marine Corps and American troops from the III Marine Expeditionary Force stationed in Okinawa, Japan, have been staging the two-week program in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.It was put on hold for six months as the two Koreas began to actively engage with each other to improve bilateral ties.