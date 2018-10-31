KOICA Opens Job Training Institute in Uganda

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) has opened a vocational training institute in Uganda to assist the African country’s bid to increase jobs and income for its people.KOICA announced on Monday that the facility in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, will be used to transfer industrial technologies regarding electricity, cars, welding and sewing.During the opening ceremony held last Friday, Uganda’s Minister of State for Higher Education John Muyingo thanked KOICA and South Korean instructors, expressing hope the institute will significantly help improve the country’s youth employment rate.Established with more than five-point-eight million dollars, the institute has seven buildings, including labs and classrooms, spreading across three-thousand-788 square meters of land.