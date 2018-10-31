Rival Parties Fail to Proceed with Kindergarten Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary subcommittee is withholding deliberations on bills aimed at addressing irregularities at private kindergartens due to a breakdown in negotiations between the rival parties.The National Assembly's Education Committee held a legislative subcommittee on Monday on three related bills proposed by ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Park Yong-jin. They were supposed to determine whether to put the bills to a vote during a general committee meeting slated for Thursday.However, they failed to reach a conclusion due to their differences.The ruling party is insisting the bills be swiftly passed, but the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) says it needs to hear opinions from people of all walks of life and plans to draft its own bills by early next month.The rival parties have apparently decided to put the three kindergarten bills aside for the time being to discuss other pending legislation.Due to the setback, it's unlikely parliament will pass the bills within this month.