Unification Minister to Visit US to Discuss Bringing Peace to Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will visit the United States on Tuesday to discuss inter-Korean relations and ways to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.The ministry said that Cho will visit Washington and New York from Tuesday to Saturday to attend the 2018 Korea Global Forum and meet with U.S. government officials and lawmakers.Cho is expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to exchange views on developments in North Korea-U.S. talks and explain Seoul's position that improvement of inter-Korean relations would accelerate the North's denuclearization.He is also expected to ask the U.S. government to have an understanding of inter-Korean cooperation projects, including the proposed connection of cross-border railways and roads.The minister plans to meet with key government officials and Congressional members, including Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Ed Royce. He is likely to meet with U.S. experts on North Korea at the Korea Society and the Center for Strategic and International Studies.It is the first time for a South Korean unification minister to visit the U.S. since December 2014.