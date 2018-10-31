S. Korea's Import Prices Hit 4-Year High in October

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's import prices hit a four-year high last month due to a rise in crude oil prices.According to the data by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the import price index rose one-point-five percent to 92-point-06 in October from the previous month.It’s the highest figure since September 2014, when it stood at 93-point-03, and marks the second consecutive on-month increase.The central bank attributed the rise to a gain in international oil prices, pointing out that the average price of Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, rose two-point-eight percent on-month to 79-point-39 dollars per barrel last month.