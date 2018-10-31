'US May Resume Joint Military Drills if There is No Progress in Denuclearization'

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly told Japan that it may resume its joint military exercises with South Korea next spring if there is no progress in North Korea's denuclearization.Quoting multiple sources in the Japanese government, Japan's Kyodo News reported on Tuesday that U.S. officials have conveyed the position to Tokyo on multiple occasions since September.U.S. officials reportedly said the allies could resume the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle drills.Kyodo said that the U.S. appears to have conveyed its position to Japan that the joint drills may resume in order to put military pressure on North Korea. The South Korean Defense Ministry is set to decide on whether to resume the drills by December first.U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would halt the joint military exercises during a news conference after his summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June.