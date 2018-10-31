Top Office Producing Measures to Root out Corruption and Irregularities

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is reportedly working to produce comprehensive measures to eradicate deep-rooted irregularities and wrongful practices in diverse areas directly related to people's lives.According to sources at the presidential office, the top office selected eight major irregularities in consultation with the Anticorruption and Civil Rights Commission and other related agencies.They include job irregularities at public firms, corruption in schools, abuse of public subsidies, corruption in redevelopment and reconstruction projects and tax evasion.The presidential office plans to hold an anticorruption policy meeting next Tuesday to finalize the selection and discuss related measures.