Aircraft's Landing and Departure to be Restricted for 35 Minutes on CSAT Day

Photo : YONHAP News

All aircraft will be banned from landing or taking off during a 35-minute period on Thursday afternoon while some 595-thousand students across the nation take the standardized College Scholastic Ability Test.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Tuesday that such restriction will be put in place across the country during the exam’s English listening comprehension section between 1:05 p.m. and 1:40 p.m.The ministry estimates that the operation of 68 domestic and 66 international flights will be adjusted.