Moon Embarks for ASEAN, APEC Meetings

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has embarked on a trip to Singapore and Papua New Guinea to attend major regional forums and hold summit meetings with global leaders.During his four-day stay in Singapore from Tuesday to Friday, the president will attend the Korea-ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the East Asia Summit.On Wednesday, Moon is scheduled to attend a summit with leaders of the countries participating in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a proposed free trade agreement between ten ASEAN member countries and six Asia-Pacific nations, such as Korea, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand and India.After wrapping up his schedule in Singapore, Moon will move to Papua New Guinea Friday to attend the 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit where he will introduce his vision on inclusive, equitable economic growth.He will also seek international support for his drive to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula through bilateral summits with international leaders, including Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.The president will return home on Sunday.