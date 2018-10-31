Opposition Calls for Dismissal of Pres. Secretary Cho Kuk

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's two main conservative opposition parties are demanding the president dismiss a senior staff member.The Liberty Korea Party and the smaller Bareunmirae Party say Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Cho Kuk failed to vet the nomination of Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae properly.They say Secretary Cho failed to detect ethical lapses on the part of the environment minister, including tax evasion and false address registration in order to get his children into better schools.Separately, the conservative parties are demanding the ruling Democratic Party agree to hold a parliamentary probe into allegations of hiring irregularities at public companies.The parties say they will boycott future sessions if their demands are not accepted.