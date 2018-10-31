Japanese Fans Stand by BTS Despite T-shirt Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: K-Pop sensation BTS are once again making headlines around the globe, but this time it’s due to a Japanese TV station’s cancellation of their appearance on one of their music programs last week.Alannah Hill has the story.Report: Japan’s TV Asahi decided to cancel K-Pop phenomenon BTS’ appearance on a music program last week due to a T-shirt worn by one of the boy band’s members on Korea’s Independence Day last year.The T-shirt in question had a photo of the mushroom cloud from the atomic bombing of Nagasaki and the words “Liberation,” “Our History,” and “Patriotism” printed repeatedly.Britain’s BBC said that the apparel “was seen by some in Japan as celebrating the bomb which eventually led to the independence of the Korean Peninsula from Japanese colonial rule.”CNN said “both South Korea and Japan are particularly sensitive when it comes to the legacy of World War Two, adding that “millions of Koreans suffered under Japanese occupation and their treatment continues to impact relations between Tokyo and Seoul.”The New York Times, meanwhile, cited that TV Asahi’s move comes as “historical tensions flared up last month when a South Korean court ordered a leading Japanese steel maker to compensate Korean men who were slave laborers during World War Two.” It said South Korea-Japan relations have been something of “a political minefield.”Despite the latest incident, Japanese fans are standing by the band, with a growing number posting their unrelenting support on their social media accounts.The controversy also seems to have little impact on BTS’ popularity. The band’s ninth Japanese single "Fake Love/Airplane Part Two" remains number one on Japan’s Oricon weekly singles chart.Alannah Hill, KBS World Radio News.