Gov't Announces Stronger Anti-Drinking Measures

Photo : KBS News

The government is again seeking to designate no-drinking zones in an effort to help reduce alcohol consumption and related offenses.The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced measures to discourage drinking on Tuesday.The plans include a ban on the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks at schools, youth centers and medical facilities as well as public spaces like parks and libraries.Back in 2012 and 2015, the government failed in its attempts to designate no-drinking zones due to public opposition.The ministry will also strengthen rules on advertisements for alcoholic beverages.