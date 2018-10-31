Cost of Kimchi-Making for Winter Season to Surpass 300,000 Won

Photo : KBS News

A local price survey agency has found it will cost a family of four up to 308-thousand won to prepare kimchi for the winter season this year.The Korea Price Information Corporation said Tuesday that the price of napa cabbage remained at the same level as last year at three-thousand-500 won per head, while the price of radish was one-thousand won each.However, prices of condiments spiked due to weather conditions this year, with red pepper powder being sold for 19-thousand won for 600 grams.The price of ginger, which surged to ten-thousand won per 800 grams, is expected to further increase ahead of the country's traditional kimchi-making season set to begin later this month.