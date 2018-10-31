Economy KOSPI Falls 0.44% Tuesday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell nine-point-21 points, or point-44 percent Tuesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-71-point-23.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ remained almost flat, gaining just point-03 point, to close at 670-point-85.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-133-point-three won.