Economy
KOSPI Falls 0.44% Tuesday
Write: 2018-11-13 15:51:04 / Update: 2018-11-13 15:51:17
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell nine-point-21 points, or point-44 percent Tuesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-71-point-23.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ remained almost flat, gaining just point-03 point, to close at 670-point-85.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-133-point-three won.
Editor's Pick