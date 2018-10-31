China Orders Firms Not to Send Money to N. Korea

There are indications China may be taking a harder line toward trade with North Korea.A source in Shenyang says Chinese authorities have alerted Chinese business people doing trade with North Korea never to send money to the North, although investment discussions are permissible.The same source says bilateral trade has been nearly nonexistent since October.Hotels in downtown Dandong in Liaoning Province previously booked by North Korean merchants have reportedly seen a drop in business.China recently pledged cooperation on pressuring Pyongyang during the U.S.-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue held in Washington on Friday in contrast to previous calls for eased sanctions on North Korea.