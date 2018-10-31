BTS Tops Japanese Chart Despite Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean boy band BTS has topped Japan's Oricon weekly charts despite criticism over a controversial piece of clothing worn by one of the band's members.BTS' new Japanese single "Fake Love/Airplane pt. 2" topped the Oricon weekly singles chart based on album sales, setting a new record for a foreign artist.Earlier, a Japanese TV show canceled a scheduled appearance by BTS after a report surfaced showing member Jimin in a T-shirt featuring the U.S. atomic bombing of Japan.Separately, the newly released mini-album "Yes or Yes" by K-pop girl band Twice also topped Oricon's weekly albums chart.It's the first time for the band to top the Oricon chart with a Korean language album.