Moody's Cites Geopolitical Risks, Population Aging to Affect S. Korea's Ratings

Photo : YONHAP News

Moody's Investors Service has cited geopolitical risks and the rapidly-aging South Korean society as factors that affect the country's sovereign ratings.At a media briefing in Seoul Tuesday, Christian de Guzman, senior credit officer of Sovereign Risk Group at Moody's, said the recent thaw in inter-Korean tensions is not satisfactory enough to affect South Korea's ratings.Guzman said population aging will lead to increases in deficits and debts, while posing long-term risks to economic and fiscal strength.The expert said South Korea's growth will decelerate over the next couple of years along with the global slowdown amid waning demand and trade frictions.Moody's forecast the South Korean economy to grow two-point-three percent next year, down zero-point-six percentage point from its previous projection.