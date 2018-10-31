Ex-Court Administration Official to Be Indicted over Power Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors plan to indict former vice director of the National Court Administration(NCA) Im Jong-heon this week in connection with alleged judicial power abuses under the former Park Geun-hye administration.His indictment is expected Wednesday or Thursday, making him the first person handed over to the court since an investigation was launched in June.Im has been in custody since last month on suspicion of abuse of power, revealing classified information, obstruction of justice and document fabrication.He refused to be questioned several times previously, but on Tuesday complied with the interrogators.The prosecution also plans to summon for questioning two former NCA chiefs, Park Byeong-dae and Ko Young-han.