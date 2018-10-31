Farmers Groups Hold Rally Demanding Farming Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Farmers groups held a major rally in Seoul Tuesday, calling for government reform in agricultural affairs.They want higher rice prices and a postponement in introducing the positive list system on pesticide use.Some 25-hundred members of three farmers organizations, including the Korean Advanced Farmers Federation, held the protest in Yeouido in western Seoul.Participants criticized the Moon Jae-in administration for failing to keep its promise to fundamentally change the objectives and direction in state governance toward the goal of sustainable agriculture that strikes a balance between the industry, environment and food supply.They said that in the two years since the government came to office, key pledges for agricultural reform have not been implemented and related efforts are nowhere to be seen.The protesters issued eleven demands to the government, including withdrawing the decision to release 50-thousand tons of rice reserves.They also want the government to raise the target price of rice to 300 won per 100 grams and delay adopting the positive list system on pesticides by ten years.