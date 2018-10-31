President Moon Embarks on Trip to ASEAN, APEC Summits

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in arrived in Singapore Tuesday afternoon, the first destination of his six day trip to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summits. Moon is expected to hold additional meetings with leaders from around the world, including a possible meeting with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.Hong Suhryung has the details.Report: President Moon Jae-in has embarked on a trip to Singapore and Papua New Guinea to attend major regional forums and hold summit meetings with global leaders.During his four-day stay in Singapore from Tuesday to Friday, the president will attend the Korea-ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the East Asia Summit.On Wednesday, Moon is scheduled to attend a summit with leaders of the countries participating in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a proposed free trade agreement between ten ASEAN member countries and six Asia-Pacific nations, such as Korea, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand and India.He is expected to accelerate his New South Policy by promoting ASEAN-South Korea ties during these meetings.After wrapping up his schedule in Singapore, Moon will move to Papua New Guinea Friday to attend the 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit where he will introduce his vision on inclusive, equitable economic growth.On the sidelines of the ASEAN and APEC summits, Moon will also seek international support for his drive to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula through bilateral summits with international leaders, including Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.Meanwhile, a summit with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who is also attending the ASEAN and APEC summits, is being arranged to discuss North Korea issues which have been stalled recently, as is a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.The president will return home on Sunday.Hong Suhryung, KBS World Radio News.