JP Morgan Predicts Key Rate Hikes for S. Korea from Nov.

JP Morgan is predicting the Bank of Korea will raise the benchmark interest rate by zero-point-25 percentage points this month.According to the Korea Center for International Finance, JP Morgan anticipates a rate increase of 25 basis points, citing the need for financial stabilization given a rapid growth of household debts.JP Morgan said the key rate could be raised even further as as advanced economies continue normalizing their monetary policies.The U.S. investment bank says it is possible the BOK will boost the rate on November 30th, when the central bank's Monetary Policy Board meets. Currently, the benchmark rate stands at one-point-50 percent.